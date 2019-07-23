Can somebody get Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane in a boxing ring?

Ok, sure, their so-called beef at Real Madrid isn't quite that extreme, but it would be fair to say that Zidane has been unusually overt about the fact Bale will be leaving this summer.

The Welshman is linked with a Bernabeu exit basically every transfer window, yet it finally seems as though the Spanish club want him out whether Bale likes it or not.

Ahead of Real's recent pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich, Zidane made global headlines by openly telling the press: "Bale has been left out because Madrid are trying to get out.

"If you can go tomorrow, better. We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

Bale's impending departure

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

"The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will - and it's a good thing for everyone."

Pretty damning stuff, but it seems as though Zidane has now taken that one step further by claiming that Bale actually refused to play during the Bayern game.

Bale refused to play vs Bayern

It's a pretty serious claim to make and one that suggests - contrary to previous summers - that Bale has come to the conclusion that he also needs to seek pastures new.

According to the Mirror, Zidane advanced the controversy by remarking: "I have not disrespected anyone and much less a player (Bale). The club is dealing with his departure. Period.

"The other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that.

"So far, Bale hasn't asked not to play tomorrow. Bale's situation is known by everyone and will not change. The club is going to do what they have to do with him.

“I have to respect the players. Bale is with us and will do the same as the others."

Well, at least there's no doubt about the situation. It's difficult to see any other scenario than Bale leaving Real Madrid this summer, but he can depart with his head held high after six years.

The fact of the matter is that he has succeeded in Spanish football overall and this current exchange of words - despite the latest accusation - is reflecting far worse on Zidane.

