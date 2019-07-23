Nabil Fekir has had a strange 12 months.

Last summer, the Frenchman was close to signing for Liverpool in a £60million deal.

But, despite leaked images showing him actually posing in a Liverpool shirt, that move fell apart in the last minute due to a failed medical.

It was believed his knee proved to be the deal breaker for the Reds.

The 2018/19 season was not spectacular for Fekir, but he still had a decent campaign.

He scored 12 times in 39 appearances for Lyon as the French side finished third in Lyon.

However, that has not stoped the French side cashing in on the midfielder.

A year on from that failed Liverpool move, he's now signed for Real Betis for just £20m.

The Spanish were clearly excited to welcome Fekir, writing on their website: "With the arrival of Fekir, Real Betis acquires creativity, great technical quality, hitting the ball and arriving at the opposite area."

At just £20m, Fekir could prove to be a real bargain for the Spanish club.

The Frenchman has international pedigree, having played 21 games for his country.

He was also part of their World Cup winning side in 2018.

It's not as if his price has reduced so much due to old age, either. Fekir is still only 26, meaning he still has his best years ahead of him in football.

Given his success in the past few months for both Lyon and France, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him emerge into one of the best players in La Liga over the next few years.