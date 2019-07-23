When it comes to football video games, EA Sports' FIFA reigns supreme.

Every year it dominates Konami's e-football Pro Evolution Soccer in sales and the gap only seems to be getting wider, despite PES coming on leaps and bounds in recent editions.

FIFA 20 and PES 2020 both claim to be the most realistic football games yet and ultimately that's what gamers want: a gaming experience akin to real life.

However, if you want realistic, then it's Football Manager you should be playing.

The graphics aren't as good and you can't control every player individually per se, but the sheer level of detail that's put into FM makes it the most realistic football game out there.

'Micro-management' best describes the PC series; from tactics in training to squad dynamic, there's a setting for just about everything.

There's an argument to be made that Football Manager is also a more rewarding game, such is the amount of work and time you must spend on it to have a successful season.

Football Manager 2020 is due to be released later this year, but fans of the franchise might want to dig out their copy of Championship Manager 01/02 after an amazing update was discovered.

It's widely regarded as one of the greatest football games of all time and now, thanks to the guys over at Champman0102, you can play with the latest squads free of charge.

That's right, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Neymar are available to play on CM 01/02 thanks to a 2019 update.

Unreal. Days were spent playing Championship Manager 01/02 and now, almost 20 years on, gamers have been given reason to relive those glorious memories.

Thank you, Champman0102.