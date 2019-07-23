It's fair to say that Daniel Ricciardo's career at Renault hasn't really taken off yet.

The Australian shocked F1 when he swapped Red Bull for the Renault-Honda partnership last summer, believing that the team was better-equipped to take on the latest changes in regulations in the sport.

Having signed a two-year deal, Ricciardo currently sits 10th in the standings after 10 races of the season without a win, podium or pole position.

His lowest points tally at Red Bull was 92 in 2015, but as things stand, Ricciardo will barely get half way to that total this year.

And to make things worse, his former advisor is claiming more than £10million over alleged unpaid commissions relating to his contract.

According to United Kingdom High Court of Justice documents obtained by Autosport, Ricciardo's former advisor Glenn Beavis claims he is owed "various sums" for the contract Ricciardo has entered into with Renault.

Beavis's claim, served earlier this month, alleges a debt of 20% commission on Ricciardo's base Renault salary. In addition to that, the claim is based on various contractual elements, including the cost of Ricciardo's superlicence, use of a Renault road car and cost of a physiotherapist.

Beavis had provided management and consultancy services to Ricciardo since 2012 and the agreement between the two was then revised after Ricciardo's breakthrough season with Red Bull in 2014, when he won three races.

As a result, the advisor claims to have taken on more tasks and in return was paid a retainer of £225,000, paid evenly across 12 months, plus 20% commission on the value of all new deals he introduced that were concluded by Ricciardo.

According to the court document, that retainer fee was revised to $20,000 a month a few months into 2015 and the new figure was suggested by Beavis after Ricciardo allegedly wished to renegotiate that fee.

Beavis also received a "rare Rolex wrist watch" as part of his commission on new deals.

Ricciardo has now resolutely hit back at the claim that he owes Beavis any further money.

Speaking to Autosport, Ricciardo stated: "There is no substance to Glenn Beavis's claim.

"It is unfortunate that he has decided to bring this wholly unmeritorious claim which I intend to fully defend in the court process."

A letter dated May 30 from solicitors acting for Ricciardo allegedly reiterated that Beavis "has no entitlement to the commission, or to any other form or amount of commission, in relation to the Renault contract", including the future contingent sums or any other deal introduced by Beavis.

That has led Beavis to claim for an amount in excess of £10m, which includes - but is not limited to - the payment of debts from the unpaid commission, interest on these debts and a declaration of entitlement to future payments.

His Renault team declined to comment on the subject.

What's clear now is that Ricciardo has to put his off-track issues onto the back burner and turn his fortunes around on it.