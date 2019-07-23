College football is a huge deal in the United States.

A majority of players who end up in the NFL come through NCAA teams first - and promising athletes usually have offers from a number of universities once they come out of high school.

So, each college has to make their football team as appealing as possible to attract the best players and this week, the LSU Tigers have just changed the game.

They've completely upgraded their locker rooms, putting everyone else to shame. Even elite NFL and Premier League teams can't compete with Louisiana State's new digs.

For starters, the futuristic layout creates 'sight lines' across the room, allowing for maximum communication between players and coaches.

Each new seat looks like one you would find on a first-class flight, and they recline to allow players a comfortable nap before or after practice.

They also come with iPads, charging ports and extra hidden storage.

Overhead lockers are completely personalised for each player, with their custom helmet, name and number on show above. Check out some footage below.

Moving on through the brand new 'football operations center' building, there's also a number of other refurbished rooms for the players to use.

The 'Mathieu Players' Lounge' appears to be somewhere the team can chill out, with sofas and TVs lining the walls, while ping pong tables are also on show.

There's also a separate mini-movie theatre too, which will probably be used to study coaching tape, but it also supports Netflix use - and a driving simulator... for some reason.

All in all, LSU's new facilities are quite something and it's no wonder the Tigers claim they are 'setting the standard' for the league.

In fact, they put just about every other locker room in the world to shame.