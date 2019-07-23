After not being seen since WrestleMania 35, John Cena made his long-awaited return to Monday Night RAW for RAW Reunion.

Living in Tampa like many past and present WWE superstars it was very convenient for Cena to pop in and make his presence felt, and he received a warm reception from the WWE Universe - it's funny what happens when a polarising figure goes away for a bit, isn't it?

We last saw Cena on WWE television in January where he returned for a brief stint, his last match being in a Fatal Four-Way on RAW to determine Brock Lesnar's challenger to the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

He was scheduled to take part in the Rumble match itself, but owing to 'injury' Cena never showed up.

The reality is though that Cena is incredibly busy nowadays, and he's just signed up to be a part of perhaps the biggest movie franchise in the world - Fast & Furious.

It seems like even his haters have come to warm to his rare appearances nowadays, and you can't ignore the fact he's showed some great ring work in the last few years when he's been around, so he deserves the fan-fare he gets.

His RAW Reunion appearance though was surprisingly interrupted by The Usos, who tried to get him to perform as Thuganomics Cena.

And when Cena tried to make a break for it to the back, Jimmy and Jey goaded him by saying he left WWE for the movies, which prompted an incredible response from the 16-time world champion.

"Respect for calling me out, but ain't no way I'm getting bested, y'all look just like your mugshots - how was it getting arrested?' retorted Cena, to a huge response from the WWE Universe.

It was probably scripted and not off the cuff, but it was still great all the same, and their reaction was an absolute picture.

It led to the Samoans bringing their father - Rikishi - to the ring, and just when the four were about to dance, The Revival interrupted, leading to a two-on-two which The Usos got the better of.

We're probably not going to see Cena for a while again now - filming commitments will mean his first love will have to go on the backburner once again.

But he's still got a bit left in the tank, and there will be no upcoming retirement for the leader of the Cenation.