FC Den Bosch came close to securing their return to the Eredivisie last season.

The Blue White Dragons last played in the Netherlands' top tier back in 2004/05 and they had the chance to end that wait when they finished 4th last season.

However, they were narrowly defeated by Go Ahead Eagles in the playoffs second round.

Erik van der Ven will be hoping to bolster his side in the off-season so they can go one better next term.

He's already completed the signing of Paco van Moorsel and FC Den Bosch announced their second signing on Monday.

And he has a rather unfortunate name.

The Dutch side announced that they had signed 21-year-old Jizz Hornkamp from Heerenveen.

That may well be the most unfortunate name in world football.

A number of players are also in contention for that title, though.

Rod Fanni, a defender who played for Marseille and Charlton, is also rather unfortunate.

Then there's the likes of Yaya Banana, Fabián Assmann and Foeke Booy.

Oh, and don't forget Juankar, Wayne Wanklin and Argel F***s...

Despite his name, that didn't stop FC Den Bosch signing him. And it appears they are rather excited to get him, too.

Soccer affairs manager Bert Ruijsch told the club's website: “With the arrival of Hornkamp we are bringing in a young and well-trained player.

"He has scoring ability and is technically skilled. With the three-year contract, we express our confidence that Hornkamp will be our attack leader in the coming seasons. ”

And Hornkamp, a 21-year-old striker who scored twice in 19 games for Heerenveen, was also ecstatic about making the move.

“I am super happy with this transition. FC Den Bosch is a beautiful club with nice supporters from a beautiful city. The ambition to participate in the top of the Kitchen Champion Division appeals to me enormously. ”

Does Jizz Hornkamp have the most unfortunate name in world football? Have your say by leaving a comment below.