Forbes have revealed the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world for 2019.
The list is dominated by America, with representatives from the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Basketball (MLB).
Only seven football clubs feature and the most valuable is Real Madrid (3rd), followed by Barcelona (4th) and Manchester United (6th).
Bayern Munich (17th), Manchester City (25th), Chelsea (32nd) and Arsenal (42nd) also made the cut.
But the richest of them all is the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, who Forbes claim are worth a staggering $5bn - $400m more than anyone else.
Check out the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world for 2019 below.
50-41
50 - New Orleans Saints (NFL)
Value: $2.08bn
49 - Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
Value: $2.08bn
48 - Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
Value: $2.1bn
47 - St Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Value: $2.1bn
46 - Arizona Cardinals (NFL)
Value: $2.15bn
45 - Liverpool (Football)
Value: $2.18bn
44 - Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
Value: $2.2bn
43 - Dallas Mavericks (NBA)
Value: $2.25bn
42 - Arsenal (Football)
Value: $2.27bn
41 - Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)
Value: $2.28bn
40-31
40 - New York Mets (MLB)
Value: $2.3bn
39 - Carolina Panthers (NFL)
Value: $2.3bn
38 - Houston Rockets (NBA)
Value: $2.3bn
37 - Brooklyn Nets (NBA)
Value: $2.35bn
36 - Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
Value: $2.38bn
35 - Minnesota Vikings (NFL)
Value: $2.4bn
34 - Oakland Raiders (NFL)
Value: $2.42bn
33 - Miami Dolphins (NFL)
Value: $2.58bn
32 - Chelsea (Football)
Value: $2.58bn
31 - Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
Value: $2.58bn
30-21
30 - Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL)
Value: $2.58bn
29 - Baltimore Ravens (NFL)
Value: $2.59bn
28 - Atlanta Falcons (NFL)
Value: $2.6bn
27 - Green Bay Packers (NFL)
Value: $2.63bn
26 - Denver Broncos (NFL)
Value: $2.65bn
25 - Manchester City (Football)
Value: $2.69bn
24 - Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
Value: $2.75bn
23 - Boston Celtics (NBA)
Value: $2.8bn
22 - Houston Texans (NFL)
Value: $2.8bn
21 - New York Jets (NFL)
Value: $2.85bn
20-11
20 - Chicago Bears (NFL)
Value: $2.9bn
19 - Chicago Bulls (NBA)
Value: $2.9bn
18 - San Francisco Giants (MLB)
Value: $3bn
17 - Bayern Munich (Football)
Value: $3.02bn
16 - San Francisco 49ers (NFL)
Value: $3.05bn
15 - Chicago Cubs (MLB)
Value: $3.1bn
14 - Washington Redskins (NFL)
Value: $3.1bn
13 - Los Angeles Rams (NFL)
Value: $3.2bn
12 - Boston Red Sox (MLB)
Value: $3.2bn
11 - Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
Value: $3.3bn
10-1
10 - New York Giants (NFL)
Value: $3.3bn
9 - Golden State Warriors (NBA)
Value: $3.5bn
8 - Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
Value: $3.7bn
7 - New England Patriots (NFL)
Value: $3.8bn
6 - Manchester United (Football)
Value: $3.81bn
5 - New York Knicks (NBA)
Value: $4bn
4 - Barcelona (Football)
Value: $4.02bn
3 - Real Madrid (Football)
Value: $4.24bn
2 - New York Yankees (MLB)
Value: $4.6bn
1 - Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
Value: $5bn