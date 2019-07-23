Forbes have revealed the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world for 2019.

The list is dominated by America, with representatives from the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Basketball (MLB).

Only seven football clubs feature and the most valuable is Real Madrid (3rd), followed by Barcelona (4th) and Manchester United (6th).

Bayern Munich (17th), Manchester City (25th), Chelsea (32nd) and Arsenal (42nd) also made the cut.

But the richest of them all is the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, who Forbes claim are worth a staggering $5bn - $400m more than anyone else.

Check out the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world for 2019 below.

50-41

50 - New Orleans Saints (NFL)

Value: $2.08bn

49 - Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)

Value: $2.08bn

48 - Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Value: $2.1bn

47 - St Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Value: $2.1bn

46 - Arizona Cardinals (NFL)

Value: $2.15bn

45 - Liverpool (Football)

Value: $2.18bn

44 - Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

Value: $2.2bn

43 - Dallas Mavericks (NBA)

Value: $2.25bn

42 - Arsenal (Football)

Value: $2.27bn

41 - Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

Value: $2.28bn

40-31

40 - New York Mets (MLB)

Value: $2.3bn

39 - Carolina Panthers (NFL)

Value: $2.3bn

38 - Houston Rockets (NBA)

Value: $2.3bn

37 - Brooklyn Nets (NBA)

Value: $2.35bn

36 - Indianapolis Colts (NFL)

Value: $2.38bn

35 - Minnesota Vikings (NFL)

Value: $2.4bn

34 - Oakland Raiders (NFL)

Value: $2.42bn

33 - Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Value: $2.58bn

32 - Chelsea (Football)

Value: $2.58bn

31 - Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Value: $2.58bn

30-21

30 - Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL)

Value: $2.58bn

29 - Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Value: $2.59bn

28 - Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

Value: $2.6bn

27 - Green Bay Packers (NFL)

Value: $2.63bn

26 - Denver Broncos (NFL)

Value: $2.65bn

25 - Manchester City (Football)

Value: $2.69bn

24 - Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

Value: $2.75bn

23 - Boston Celtics (NBA)

Value: $2.8bn

22 - Houston Texans (NFL)

Value: $2.8bn

21 - New York Jets (NFL)

Value: $2.85bn

20-11

20 - Chicago Bears (NFL)

Value: $2.9bn

19 - Chicago Bulls (NBA)

Value: $2.9bn

18 - San Francisco Giants (MLB)

Value: $3bn

17 - Bayern Munich (Football)

Value: $3.02bn

16 - San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

Value: $3.05bn

15 - Chicago Cubs (MLB)

Value: $3.1bn

14 - Washington Redskins (NFL)

Value: $3.1bn

13 - Los Angeles Rams (NFL)

Value: $3.2bn

12 - Boston Red Sox (MLB)

Value: $3.2bn

11 - Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Value: $3.3bn

10-1

10 - New York Giants (NFL)

Value: $3.3bn

9 - Golden State Warriors (NBA)

Value: $3.5bn

8 - Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

Value: $3.7bn

7 - New England Patriots (NFL)

Value: $3.8bn

6 - Manchester United (Football)

Value: $3.81bn

5 - New York Knicks (NBA)

Value: $4bn

4 - Barcelona (Football)

Value: $4.02bn

3 - Real Madrid (Football)

Value: $4.24bn

2 - New York Yankees (MLB)

Value: $4.6bn

1 - Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Value: $5bn