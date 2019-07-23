Formula One bosses have shocked fans by revealing plans to introduce a roundabout in the middle of the circuit at the the new Vietnam Grand Prix.

Newly released images of the Hanoi City Circuit, which is set to host the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix, unveiled the traffic calming feature, much to the bemusement of F1 fans.

Work began on the circuit earlier this year and is set to feature purpose-built sections, a newly constructed pit and a paddock complex.

F1 heralded the new course as a "unique hybrid layout with a real desire to steer away from from humdrum 90-degree road-junction type corners."

The Vietnam Grand Prix will not be the only addition to the 2020 calendar after it was confirmed, earlier this year, that the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will return.

Changes to the F1 calendar may be supported by Lewis Hamilton, who last month issued a plea to help save the sport. The British racer called for F1 drivers to be consulted over rule changes in 2021 and the banning of team interference on the rule making process.

Hamilton, as quoted by the Sun, said: "I'd always been kind of quiet. There were a lot of outspoken people over years in drivers' briefings but I felt like last couple of years, we’ve all aligned as drivers.

"I’ve been here a long time and I’d love to be able to look back and say 'I was a part of helping that positive change for the fans that are watching Formula One', not just a driver and the titles but someone who actually cared about the sport."

With the addition of the Dutch and Vietnam Grands Prix, the calendar would feature a record 23 races next year. However, circuits in Germany, Italy, Mexico and Spain all have contracts due to expire at the end of the year, with many expecting at least one of those to be dropped in order to make space.