Xavi Simons is a name to look out for in the future.

The 16-year-old already boasts 1.6 million Instagram followers and it was expected he would make a name for himself at Barcelona.

However, reports emerged last week suggesting that Simons would not be at the club much longer.

Mundo Deportivo revealed how he had not renewing his contract with Barcelona.

Mino Raiola is his agent and Barca were unwilling to offer him more money than his youth teammates.

And now the youngster has revealed that he is indeed leaving the club.

"I leave a part of me in Barcelona and I will bring a part of Barcelona with me," he wrote on Twitter.

"Today is not easy, as saying goodbye is one of the hardest things in life and today it's my turn to say goodbye to what has been my home, my family, my life for as long as I can remember.

"It was a dream come true when I put on my first Barca jersey nine years ago as an under 8 player.

"Through the years I have experienced victories and defeats, I have fallen and gotten back up time and time again.

"Through it all, my teammates, my coaches and the entire staff at La Masia have been there by my side, every single day.

"Even if I am only 16 years old, I have also felt the love and support of hundreds of thousands of Barca fans that wanted me to keep growing and some day make it to the Camp Nou.

"To all of you, I can only say: thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I will never forget our time together and will forever cherish the memories.

"As I am about to start a new and exciting adventure away from Barcelona, this club, its people and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart."

At the time of writing, it is not certain where he will be off to, although Mundo Deportivo say he will join Paris Saint-Germain.