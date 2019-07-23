Jorginho took a lot of stick last season for failing to provide any assists for his Chelsea teammates.

The midfielder arrived from Italy with a reputation for being a 'regista' (a deep-lying playmaker) but struggled to make a massive impact at Stamford Bridge.

To make things even more amusing, he made a total of 3,118 passes over 37 Premier League games, by far the most in the top flight.

Yet, not one of them led directly to a goal.

Chelsea fans quickly became tired of Jorginho's lack of impact, with some feeling that he summed up Maurizio Sarri's 'boring' style of football.

But, dare we say it, things could be different next season. During Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona, the Italian did something he's never done in a blue shirt before - provide an assist.

His smart closing down of Sergio Busquets led to a pass the bounced to Tammy Abraham and the young striker made no mistake, coolly finishing past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Check out the goal below.

It may not have been pretty, and some will call it lucky, but Jorginho finally has an assist to his name at Chelsea.

Just don't put your money on him topping the assist charts next season.

Jorginho may have created the opening goal, but there's actually debate around whether he should have even been on the pitch.

With just 15 minutes gone, he crunched into Barca new boy Antoine Griezmann, leaving the forward in some discomfort. It was certainly tasty for pre-season, but probably not worth a straight red.

Against Barca, Chelsea put in their best performance of the summer, winning 2-0 in Japan.

Ross Barkley scored the second goal, finishing well from outside the box.

So far, Frank Lampard's side have drawn 1-1 with Bohemians, beaten St Patrick's Athletic 4-0, lost to Kawasaki Frontale and beaten the La Liga champions.