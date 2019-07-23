Football

Antoine Griezmann was on the other end of a poor challenge from Jorginho.

Antoine Griezmann was snapped by Jorginho just 15 minutes into Barcelona debut

Antoine Griezmann has waited a long time to play for Barcelona.

The French forward was close to leaving Atletico Madrid for the Catalan giants last season.

But he revealed in a documentary named 'The Decision' that he had turned down Barca.

However, Barcelona decided to pay his €120 million release clause this summer and he finally joined the club.

He made his debut against Chelsea in the Rakuten Cup on Tuesday.

And he didn't enjoy the best of starts.

Just 16 minutes into his first appearance for the club, Jorginho absolutely crunched the French forward.

The two players went into a 50/50 but it was Griezmann that emerged worse off.

That's a bit reckless from Jorginho. Although the ball was there to be won, he did go in with his studs up and Griezmann could have easily suffered an injury from the challenge.

The former Atletico Madrid player needed treatment but he still managed to continue.

He had a quiet first half and was later taken off at the break.

Griezmann also ended up on the losing team, with Chelsea enjoying an impressive 2-1 victory.

Antoine Griezmann tussles with Pedro

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the first half, before Ross Barkley netted a long-range effort with nine minutes remaining.

Ivan Rakitic found the net in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for Barcelona.

Catalan publication Sport branded Griezmann's debut as 'decent but unspectacular'.

"French forward Antoine Griezmann didn't have a brilliant Barcelona debut," they wrote.

Antoine Griezmann and David Luiz fight for the ball

"The forward was pumped up from the start and showed glimpses of his quality, even though he didn't have clear chances to beat Kepa.

"Griezmann started as a No 9, where he will battle for a spot with Suarez this season, with Ousmane Dembele and Collado picked either side of him.

"He played good first time passes and moved the ball well, with purpose, showing his great mobility too."

It's early days in pre-season, but Barcelona will be expecting more from him when the campaign gets underway in August.

