Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in USA

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the final game of their International Champions Cup campaign as they look to extend their unbeaten pre-season run.

The north London club have been making progress on the pitch with a string of encouraging results and performances, seeing off Fiorentina and Bayern Munich.

This may comfort fans who have been concerned by their team off the pitch, with the Gunners slow out of the blocks in the transfer window despite being linked to several names across Europe.

Here is how you can watch all the action from the FedEx Field in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Where can I watch it?

Like Arsenal’s previous International Champions Cup clashes, the match against the Galaticos will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier 1 is available on channel 412 on Sky or 551 on Virgin Media.

If you aren’t a Sky or Virgin Media customer, you can stream the action at premiersports.com if the two channels aren’t available.

What time does is start?

Real Madrid vs Arsenal is set for Tuesday, July 23 and kick-off is at midnight BST, where the game will continue into the early hours of Wednesday.

The venue for the fixture will be held at FedEx field near Washington DC.

What next for Arsenal’s pre-season?

The Gunners have enjoyed a good pre-season so far, winning two out of two during their time in the US.

Unai Emery and his team’s fixture against Real Madrid signals the end of Arsenal’s time in America where they will then return to England and host their respected Emirates Cup.

The Gunners take on French side Lyon in this year’s competition on Sunday, July 28.

Their final pre-season encounter before the new season begins is a trip to Barcelona where the north London side face the Spanish champions at the beginning of August.