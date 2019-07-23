After months of feuding with Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon has secured himself a new enemy in Kevin Owens.

The opinion of the general WWE fan would be that Shane has been on television far too much in recent times.

In-fact he's only not competed at one pay-per-view since being crowned 'Best in the World' at Crown Jewel last November, and that was last month's Stomping Grounds - he was still present there though in Drew McIntyre's corner.

Before he was pinned by The Undertaker at Extreme Rules, Shane's booking was extremely strong, which led to the disdain of a large section of fans on a weekly basis.

And that led to the mother of all face turns from Owens.

After questioning his methods on an edition of The Kevin Owens Show, McMahon decided to put KO in a match alongside Dolph Ziggler to take on Xavier Woods and Big E - which led to KO Stunnering Ziggler and start his transition into a good guy.

The following week the Canadian ran down McMahon on the microphone in a worked shoot, saying he was taking up valuable television time from several under-used wrestlers.

And in recent weeks KO has upped the ante by laying the smackdown on Shane several times, and in turn he's become a huge fan favourite.

It's been announced that Shane will address Owens on SmackDown tonight, live from Miami, and it looks like he will have to respond to a challenge set by the former Universal Champion last night.

Owens has asked Shane to fight him at SummerSlam, and should he lose to Vince's son, then he will 'quit' - whether that means SmackDown or WWE as a whole remains to be seen.

The two have feuded before but in different circumstances in 2017, with Shane as the good guy.

But fans will be hoping for Owens to put McMahon on the shelf for a while if it means other superstars get a chance to strut their stuff on a weekly basis.