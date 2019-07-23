Hard work and dedication. The two traits that come to mind when you think about Vasyl Lomachenko as he reveals his record for holding his breath underwater is a remarkable four minutes and 30 seconds.

The 31-year-old, who will attempt to unify all of the belt in the lightweight division next month when he faces Luke Campbell, has recently been speaking on talkSPORT radio and it's there where he revealed his remarkable record.

Lomachenko has been questioned about his bizarre training methods that he uses to stay at the top and perhaps his most impressive routine that has got everyone in shock is his ability to hold his breath underwater for a long period of time.

The pound-for-pound unified lightweight champion has been tipped to become a future legend of the sport even with his unusual training methods.

The Ukrainian trains under his father where he specifies mostly on brain training, which includes the usage of underwater exercises.

"(The training methods are) the idea of my father," Lomachenko said on talkSPORT.

"My father is my main coach and every time he gives me a different exercise. One of them is speedball with (a tennis ball).

"That gives you god reactions and co-ordination. Underwater [exercises] trains your mind and your psychology. It’s helped me."

The 31-year-old and his upcoming British opponent Luke Campbell are both undertaking press rounds in the UK after the confirmation was made that the pair would enter the ring against one another on August 31.

It is the first time that the Ukrainian will fight in London in his professional career, where he is already being regarded as the heavy favourite.

However, Campbell will be the second Brit in a row that has faced Lomachenko, after he defeated Anthony Crolla comfortably last April.

Despite going into the fight being the underdog, Campbell has vowed to not be the second Brit to lose to Lomachenko in a row.

"The best fighting the best, this is going to make one hell of a fight," said Campbell.

"I am in this sport to be the best to become a world champion. This is what I train and work so hard for.

"He is ranked number one pound-for-pound on the planet so for me to fight a guy like that only encourages me more to be the best that I can be and it is exactly the level that I want to be at.

"I think that I can knock out anyone that I hit right, I believe that I am one of the biggest punchers in the lightweight division.

"This is going to be the toughest fight of my life and I’m preparing for it, physically and mentally. This is Luke Campbell’s year, it’s my time."

Campbell will fight the Ukrainian for his WBA and WBO lightweight titles and the vacant WBC belt at the O2 Arena in London on August 31.