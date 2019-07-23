Manchester United are in danger of losing Paul Pogba this summer.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with both Real Madrid and Juventus potential destinations.

Even the player himself has done little to squash the rumours and also admitted last month that it may be time for him to find a 'new challenge'.

"I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else," Pogba said while on a promotional shoot with Adidas in Tokyo.

"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Should Pogba depart, United would need to find a world-class replacement - and they would need to do it quickly.

Interestingly, according to reports in Italy, Ed Woodward may have already sorted that.

Per La Repubblica, the Premier League side have agreed a fee with Lazio for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The paper suggests that Madrid are ready to close a deal with Pogba and that negotiations are in the 'home straight'.

That has led to United agreeing a €75 million plus bonuses fee for Milinkovic-Savic and the player will sign a 'rich' five-year contract.

Although the move will only happen should Pogba move to Spain, United fans will be excited by the Serb's arrival, even if they lose their talisman.

Milinkovic-Savic has been likened to the man he's tipped to replace and has established himself as a 'complete midfielder'.

Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure are two other players he's been compared to, so to say he will arrive at Old Trafford with a big reputation is a slight understatement.