Arsenal manager Unai Emery has endured a testing summer.

The Spaniard hasn’t been handed a sizeable transfer budget. He’s so far failed to secure deals for Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney, with 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal’s only major addition.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey’s departure on a free transfer to Juventus stings.

Emery has also seen captain Laurent Koscielny refuse to go on the club’s pre-season tour.

Given the manner in which Arsenal’s 2018-19 season ended - four defeats in their final seven league matches; defeat in the Europa League final - it was important for the Gunners not to fall further behind their rivals.

Yet that’s a real possibility if they don’t bring in more players before the August 9 deadline.

BBC Sports correspondent David Ornstein offered a positive update on Monday when he tweeted that deals for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos and Saint Etienne defender William Saliba are close to completion.

Football Manager predicts Arsenal's XI

There are still more than two weeks to go before the window closes but GiveMeSport has run a Football Manager simulation to get a glimpse into how Arsenal’s squad will look in the 2019-20 campaign.

First of all, the arrivals.

Emery bolsters his defence by signing centre-backs Jonathan Tah (£51m, rising to £64m) and Clement Lenglet (£42.5m, rising to £54m) from Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona respectively.

Not done there, he pays £27m for Villarreal right-back Mario Gaspar and completes a £26.5m deal for Celtic’s left-back Tierney that could rise to £29.5m in add-ons.

Arsenal also complete a great piece of business to bring in Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £12.5m, with add-ons taking it to £14m.

Gooners have to be happy with those arrivals. The defence is significantly improved and they add an impressive talent in Van de Beek.

They spent £160m in total.

Arsenal's incomings:

Jonathan Tah | Bayer Leverkusen | £51m (£64m)

Clement Lenglet | Barcelona | £42.5m (£54m)

Mario Gaspar | Villarreal | £27m

Kieran Tierney | Celtic | £26.5m (£29.5m)

Donny van de Beek | Ajax | £12.5m (£14m)

Now on to departures.

Ramsey leaves on a free while Konstantinos Mavropanos, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are all loaned out.

The biggest departure is that of Hector Bellerin, who joins Manchester City in a £69m deal that could rise to £86m.

That makes Bellerin the most expensive full-back in history.

Everton pay £6.5m for Calum Chambers and Nacho Monreal signs for Real Betis (known as Real Hispalis in Football Manager) for an initial £2.7m fee.

Koscielny, who didn’t travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour as he wants to leave the club, joins Burnley for £2.3m.

In total, Arsenal’s outgoings bring in £84m for the club.

Arsenal's outgoings:

Hector Bellerin | Manchester City | £69m (£86m)

Calum Chambers | Everton | £6.5m

David Ospina | Napoli | £3.6m

Nacho Monreal | Real Betis | £2.7m (£3.2m)

Laurent Koscielny | Burnley | £2.3m (£2.6m)

Dejan Iliev | Vardar | £48.5k (£60k)

Tobi Omole | Chesterfield | £12.5k

Nathan Tormey | Reading | Free

Aaron Ramsey | Juventus | Free

Joseph Olowu | Gateshead | Free

Joe Willock | Derby | Loan

Konstantinos Mavropanos | Hertha BSC | Loan

Eddie Nketiah | Wolves | Loan

Kelechi Nwakali | Amiens SC | Loan

Arsenal's starting XI for 2019-20 season:

GK: Bernd Leno

RB: Mario Gaspar

CB: Jonathan Tah

CB: Clement Lenglet

LB: Kieran Tierney

DM: Donny van de Beek

DM: Lucas Torreira

RW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

CAM: Mesut Ozil

LW: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ST: Alexandre Lacazette

That’s the sort of transfer window that Arsenal need. An entirely new defence and some deadwood removed, real life Emery could take a leaf out of virtual Emery’s book.