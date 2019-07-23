Football

Frenkie de Jong's impressive highlights on his Barcelona debut against Chelsea

Football fans got their first glimpse of Frenkie de Jong in a Barcelona shirt on Tuesday.

The Netherlands international made his debut for the Blaugrana in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in Japan.

And, while the result didn’t go Barcelona’s way, De Jong’s performance was a major positive.

The 22-year-old, who arrived in a £75 million deal from Ajax, came on at half-time and immediately set about showing what he can do.

There have been reports from Spain that De Jong has already impressed his Barcelona coaches in training, showing a ‘wow’ factor in pre-season.

And it’s clear that there will no adjustment period for the midfielder at the Camp Nou; he’s ready to make am impact right away.

De Jong produced a mature performance that defied his young age. He was calm and composed and constantly demanded the ball, even getting frustrated when he didn’t receive it.

De Jong finished the game with a 100% pass completion percentage (42/42). Impressive stuff.

His display has left Barcelona fans very excited.

Last week, Sport detailed the impression that De Jong has left on his Barcelona coaches after just a few training sessions.

“What's surprised the most is the ease and speed with which he moves the ball,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona coach said: “The ball's at his feet for less than two seconds."

The report continued: “He controls and passes at a speed that no one in the squad at the moment can. Not even Arthur, a player that is perhaps the most similar to him.

“De Jong plays with an innate talent, he places the ball with a sharpness that draws wonder.

“Without a doubt, he's going to be key to Barca's attacking rhythm, something they've lost in recent years.”

The future is De Jong.

Loading

