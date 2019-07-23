Boxer Maxim Dadashev has tragically passed away aged just 28 after suffering serious head injuries during his latest fight against Subriel Matias, according to reports.

The Russian underwent serious brain surgery following his defeat on Friday night in an IBF light-welterweight title eliminator, but reports from his home country have since emerged claiming he hasn't made it.

It was the 28-year-old's first professional defeat as he was stopped in the 11th round. He had previously won his other 13 fights, winning 11 by knockout.

His opponent, Subriel Matias, went into the fight with a similar record, winning all 13 of his fights and all of them finishing by way of knockout.

However, this latest victory will certainly be a bitter pill to swallow for Matias, knowing that it was at the expense of a fellow professional's life.

In the aftermath of the ferocious fight, Dadashev had to have the right side of his skull removed in order to ease the swelling on his brain after suffering a subdural haematoma.

The op itself reportedly took several hours, and afterwards, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Sadly, though, reports in Russia have confirmed he didn't recover from the operation and he sadly lost his life due to the serious nature of the injuries.

Immediately after the fight it was clear that the Russian was not right. He collapsed in front of his fans and then struggled to walk out of the arena.

Later on he was vomiting and going in and out of consciousness.

Sadly, it's another reminder of just how dangerous boxing can be.