Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s most popular footballers and many fans from across the globe would give anything to meet him.

But in reality, meeting the Juventus superstar is virtually impossible for your average fan.

Not only is he extremely busy with football and other work-related commitments, but he also has a family. He doesn’t have much spare time to interact with his fans, unfortunately.

Subsequently, some of his biggest fans try and take matters into their own hands by interrupting an actual match (or, indeed, training session) in order to meet their hero.

This is what happened on Tuesday when a fan ran onto the pitch during a Juventus training session in Nanjing, China.

Before he had the chance to reach Ronaldo, though, security wrestled him to the ground and led him away.

But during the furore, Ronaldo reacted rather strangely.

Instead of allowing the authorities to do their job and escort the pitch invader away, Ronaldo ran up behind one security guard and barged him.

Watch it here...

Whether he was trying to impress his teammates, the fans inside the stadium, or both is unclear.

Ronaldo obviously found it hilarious - he was laughing while doing it - but the security guard did not look happy.

It was only when he turned around and realised it was Ronaldo that he decided not to take action.

But had the security guard led Ronaldo away along with the pitch invader, he would have been well within his rights.

Slightly odd behaviour from a 34-year-old man.

Like a naughty schoolboy, Ronaldo then returned to his shocked teammates - including Gonzalo Higuain - and they all had a laugh.

The video then shows Ronaldo walking off the pitch with a cheeky smile on his face.

Ronaldo and his teammates are currently in Nanjing ahead of Wednesday’s International Champions Cup clash against Inter Milan.

They will be looking to seal their first win of pre-season after losing their opening match against Tottenham at the weekend.