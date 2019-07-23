Xavi Simons has signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona.

The 16-year-old, who was widely considered one of the best young hopes in Barça’s famed La Masia academy, announced his departure from the Camp Nou on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, on Tuesday afternoon, he confirmed that he’d signed a three-year contract with PSG.

A statement on PSG’s website reads: “Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the signing of Xavi Quentin Shay Simons. The Dutch midfielder has signed a professional contract that runs until 30 June 2022.

“Born in Amsterdam on 21 April 2003, Xavi Simons is the son of Regillio Simons, a former professional striker. At 16, Xavi is one of the most promising players in Dutch football. With high technical quality and an excellent vision of the game, this young talent will now continue his training in the Rouge & Bleu.

“He has 5 caps with the Dutch U15 team and 3 caps with the U16s.

“The club welcomes Xavi to Paris and wishes him a successful career with the Rouge & Bleu.”

Simons’ decided to leave Barcelona after he was unable to come to an agreement over personal terms with the Catalan giants.

The teenager’s agent Mino Raiola was demanding more money from Barça for his talented young client, who already boasts 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Barça had hopes that conversations with Simons’ father would lead to the youngster opting to stay put.

However, PSG have successfully won the battle for his signature.

"I leave a part of me in Barcelona and I will bring a part of Barcelona with me," he wrote on Twitter.

"Today is not easy, as saying goodbye is one of the hardest things in life and today it's my turn to say goodbye to what has been my home, my family, my life for as long as I can remember.

"It was a dream come true when I put on my first Barca jersey nine years ago as an under 8 player.

"Through the years I have experienced victories and defeats, I have fallen and gotten back up time and time again.

"Through it all, my teammates, my coaches and the entire staff at La Masia have been there by my side, every single day.

"Even if I am only 16 years old, I have also felt the love and support of hundreds of thousands of Barca fans that wanted me to keep growing and some day make it to the Camp Nou.

"To all of you, I can only say: thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I will never forget our time together and will forever cherish the memories.

"As I am about to start a new and exciting adventure away from Barcelona, this club, its people and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart."