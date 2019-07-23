Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi has received a huge pay increase.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's new Chelsea contract is worth £180,000-a-week

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea.

While the Blues are yet to officially confirm the news, most of the major outlets in both England and Germany have stated that the Englishman has put pen to paper.

Hudson-Odoi was on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich back in January after growing frustrated with his playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian did include the flying winger more often after Bayern's interest and he became an instant fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

He sadly ruptured his Achilles tendon in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley back in April, but he hopes to be available for Frank Lampard sooner rather than later.

And his new contract at Chelsea suggests he is going to be a key man under the new boss.

That's because Hudson-Odoi's new deal is worth up to a staggering £180,000-a-week.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 18-year-old starlet will be pocketing one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League.

It's a sign of how much pressure Chelsea were put under to keep hold of a player most fans believe to be the future of the club.

Hudson-Odoi has a very exciting future ahead of him

The fact he is a homegrown player as well only adds a premium, with Marcus Rashford recently signing a mammoth £250,000-a-week deal at Manchester United.

Keeping young English stars is proving more and more expensive.

Once Hudson-Odoi is reintegrated back into the Chelsea side, Lampard does have a lot of young English talent as his disposal.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have both been impressing in pre-season and could become first-team mainstays in 2019/20.

