The summer transfer window closes at different times for different club, depending on which country they’re from.

English clubs are able to sign players up until 5pm on Thursday, August 8 - the day before the 2019/20 Premier League campaign gets underway.

In Spain, France and Germany, though, the transfer window remains open until August 31. While in Italy, it closes on August 18.

Most top clubs have already made eye-catching additions to their squads this summer.

Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, Real Madrid now have Eden Hazard, while Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca have listed some of the transfer targets still on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs - and have listed them in order of priority.

Barcelona

1) Neymar (PSG)

Neymar is desperate to return to Camp Nou but time is running out for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to strike a deal that suits all parties.

2) Junior Firpo (Real Betis)

Barcelona want cover for Jordi Alba at left-back and Junior Firpo, 22, could be the man to provide it.

3) Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Alternatively, Borussia Dortmund’s Portuguese left-back Raphael Guerreiro is another option.

Man City

1) Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Harry Maguire but the England international won’t be going anywhere unless they meet Leicester’s £90 million asking price.

Man City are waiting patiently in the wings and are poised to pounce.

2) Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs and City have closely monitored his situation for a long time now.

3) João Cancelo (Juventus)

Pep Guardiola loves a full-back and João Cancelo could be the next arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

4) Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

A fine player and, at 24 years of age, his best years are ahead of him.

PSG

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

With Gianluigi Buffon now back at Juventus, PSG have identified 20-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma - Buffon’s successor for the Italian national team - as the ideal replacement and the perfect goalkeeper for the long-term.

2) Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

If Neymar moves to Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho could move to the Parc des Princes as part of the deal.

3) Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

The same applies to Ousmane Dembele, who could also be used as a makeweight in any deal for Neymar.

4) Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

The Ivory Coast winger is wanted by several clubs, including the French champions.

5) Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Like Coutinho and Dembele, Ivan Rakitic could find himself offloaded to PSG this summer in order to facilitate Neymar’s return.

Bayern Munich

1) Leroy Sane (Man City)

Rumours linking Leroy Sane with a move to Bayern Munich refuse to go away and Marca believe the Germany international is their top transfer target.

2. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Bayern are looking to replace both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben with two top wingers. Dembele would appear to tick every box.

3. Marc Roca (Espanyol)

A former Spain Under-21 international, Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca is also on Bayern’s radar.

4. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

Giovani Lo Celso appears to be close to joining Tottenham but, with no deal announced yet, there’s still time for Bayern to nip in and secure the Argentina international’s services.

Liverpool

1) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

It couldn’t happen, could it? Coutinho’s spell at Barcelona has been a huge disappointment, so a return to Anfield may appeal to all parties.

2) Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

PSG aren’t the only top club keeping an eye on Pepe’s situation.

3) Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Looked a future world-beater the season before last, Marco Asensio is likely to stay at Real Madrid but Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs.

Atletico Madrid

1) James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

Diego Simeone wants to add a creative midfielder to his squad and has identified James Rodriguez as the ideal signing.

2) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

It’s hard to imagine Christian Eriksen ending up at the Wanda Metropolitano alongside his old Spurs teammate Kieran Trippier next season but stranger things have happened.

Juventus

1) Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

Paul Pogba loved his time in Turin and Juventus may regard the French midfielder as the missing piece in the jigsaw in their quest to win the Champions League.

2) Nicolò Zaniolo (AS Roma)

Alternatively, 20-year-old Italian Nicolò Zaniolo is a potential option.

Real Madrid

1) Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

Paul Pogba would prefer a move to Real Madrid, according to reports, while Zinedine Zidane would love to add his compatriot to his ranks for the upcoming season.

2) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

It’s said that Eriksen’s dream it to join Madrid. Zidane and Florentino Perez could still make that dream come true.

3) Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Ajax have already lost several key players this summer, so keeping hold of Donny van de Beek will be top of their agenda right now.