Dani Ceballos is ready to take the Premier League by storm in 2019/20.

The Spanish midfielder is set to join Arsenal on loan for the season from Real Madrid and he will likely slot straight into Unai Emery's starting XI.

A perfect replacement for Aaron Ramsey, Ceballos could be the missing piece in Arsenal's midfield jigsaw.

However, the Spanish star arrives with a lot of baggage, stemming from a huge number of controversial incidents during his career.

As reported by Goal when Real Madrid signed Ceballos for just €18m from Real Betis, the Spaniard's activity on Twitter has been questionable, to say the least.

All the tweets have, of course, been deleted now.

The worst came in 2015, when an 18-year-old Ceballos - who was already in Betis' first-team - tweeted that he wanted a bomb dropped on the Camp Nou stadium during the Copa del Rey final.

That game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao saw both sets of fans - Catalans and Basques - whistle during the Spanish national anthem, prompting Ceballos' furious response.

The 22-year-old also aimed digs on Twitter at Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique when they celebrated winning the 2012 Euros by draping themselves in Catalan flags.

He called their act "shameless" adding, "Get out of the country, Catalans! With Franco this never would have happened."

Ceballos also made derogatory comments about Iker Casillas' 'manhood', just to add to his chequered past.

But hold on, he's also a bit of a petulant guy on the field as well.

Back in 2016, when Betis relegated Getafe on the final day of the season, he told centre-back Cala: "I hope you go rot in the second division and the club disappears."

He's steered away from controversy in the last few years, but don't bet against his ugly side rearing its head again in the Premier League.