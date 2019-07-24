Maurizio Sarri recently confessed that he smokes 60 cigarettes a day.

The Italian coach, who left Chelsea earlier this summer to become the new manager of Juventus, added that 60 “is probably a few too many”.

Yeah, probably Maurizio.

Sarri’s 60-a-day habit means he smokes 420 cigarettes every week, 1,825 every month and 21,900 every year.

This obviously isn’t great for the 60-year-old. Smoking is very bad for your health, kids.

He used to smoke on the touchline but was prohibited from doing so during his season-long spell in charge of Chelsea due to English law - so he chewed on cigarette filters instead. Urgh.

That’s when you know you’ve got a problem.

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why he decided to return to Italy this summer.

However, Sarri has surprisingly pledged to quit smoking after receiving a flurry of questions from journalists about the topic during a press conference in China.

After being asked if he felt more comfortable in Nanjing compared to Singapore, where he wasn’t allowed to smoke in public areas, Sarri said: “Here you are more tolerant so I feel more comfortable. But just to make him [the journalist] happy I can say I smoked even in Singapore.”

Another journalist then asked him: “We all know you are crazy for cigars. Have you ever smoked Chinese cigars or cigarettes?”

Annoyed by the questions about his habit, Sarri bit back: “Let’s say I am quitting smoking. I am quitting. Enough!”

Sarri may not feel this way now, but those journalists may have done him a massive favour.

If he stops smoking 60 cigarettes every day, it will only benefit him in the long run.

Of course, there’s every chance that Sarri just said that in order to stop the incessant questions about him smoking.

Going cold turkey isn’t easy and Sarri might be in the Juventus dugout with another cigarette between his lips come August.

Let’s hope not, eh?

Come on, Maurizio - you can do this!