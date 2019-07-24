Despite making no major new signings, Arsenal’s pre-season has been pretty decent.

Wins against Colorado, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina appeased fans who only had Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli to get excited about in terms of new arrivals.

But on Tuesday night, the Gunners faced a side that have made no shortage of summer signings.

Los Blancos have spent more than £270 million this summer on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrigo Goes.

So, when Unai Emery’s side took on Zinedine Zidane’s troops in the International Champions Cup at the FedEx Field in Landover, there was only one winner, right?

Well, that script was torn up after just nine minutes when Real Madrid defender Nacho was shown a second yellow card after just nine minutes for his handball on the line.

Alexandre Lacazette hit both posts whilst scored the resulting penalty.

Midway through the second half, it was 2-0.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was put through on goal and he coolly rounded Keylor Navas before squeezing the ball home.

But the match turned five minutes before the break.

Sokratis picked up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes to make it ten men each.

It didn’t take long for Madrid to get back into the match in the second half.

Gareth Bale, who was believed to have played his final game for the club, scored within 10 minutes of coming on before Marco Asensio made it 2-2 three minutes later.

Asensio was then forced off with a serious-looking injury, with first fears that the Spaniard has ruptured his ACL.

But the match ultimately went into penalties, where the Gunners had a bit of a nightmare.

Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Robbie Burton all missed, meaning Bale’s miss didn’t matter as Real won 3-2 on spot-kicks.

It was certainly an entertaining friendly and Arsenal more than held their own against a side that will compete for the Champions League once again this season.

Emery’s side may need to work on their penalties, though.