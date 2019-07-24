Arsenal's pre-season tour of the US came to an entertaining end on Wednesday morning as they drew 2-2 to Real Madrid but lost in a penalty shootout.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 2-0 lead after Nacho was shown a red card for Real.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was soon giving his own marching orders just before half-time to make it 10 men apiece.

Quick-fire goals from Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio levelled the scores but neither side were able to find a winner in normal time.

Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Robbie Burton then missed their penalties in the shootout to give Real victory, despite Bale also missing.

It was a positive performance from Arsenal nonetheless and one man who shone was the enigmatic Mesut Ozil, who dons bleach blonde hair nowadays.

Starting in his favoured No.10 role, Ozil linked up well with Lacazette and Aubameyang and received decent reviews from the press.

"Now this is much more like it," wrote football.london. "Captaining Arsenal against his former club, Ozil was relentless and aggressive in the press, his passing incisive and asking questions of the Real Madrid backline with his every pass.

"Though he was much further from his best in the second half, he still covered for [Carl] Jenkinson diligently. It is clear, however, that he simply is not the same force in a team of 10."

Ozil always tends to produce at least one moment of magic in games and against Real it came in the 42nd minute.

From Emiliano Martinez's goal kick and under the pressure of Raphael Varane, Ozil managed to bring the ball down with an exquisite first touch. Check it out.

Unreal. Ozil's touch certainly got Arsenal fans excited.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Ozil can carry his pre-season form into the 2019/20 campaign, which starts in just over two weeks' time.

But before that, the Gunners will take part in the annual Emirates Cup and then the Joan Gamper Trophy against Barcelona.