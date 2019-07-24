WWE

Trish Stratus set to wrestle at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair

SummerSlam will take place live from Toronto, Canada this year on August 11, and the foundations are being put in place for the event with less than three weeks to go.

The two world title matches have been set up, with Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins going at it again for the Universal Championship, and Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Title against Randy Orton.

Bray Wyatt will also have his first match in a year under his 'Fiend' alter-ego against Finn Balor, and Shane McMahon will once again be competing at a pay-per-view, this time against Kevin Owens.

The Women's Championship matches have also been sorted, with Becky Lynch defending her belt against Natalya on the Raw side and for the SmackDown title, Bayley will take on Ember Moon.

That situation leaves the eight-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair out in the cold.

The woman who seems to get title shots left, right and centre hasn't actually had one since Money In The Bank, where she defeated Becky Lynch and then lost immediately to Bayley.

But it was assumed that she may worm her way into the Bayley v Moon match after it was announced she would face the latter on SmackDown this week.

Flair may have lost to Moon last night but she promised to be on the card for SummerSlam, and it looks like a Hall of Famer is returning to face her.

Charlotte Flair doesn't currently have a match for SummerSlam but she will soon enough

Toronto native Trish Stratus is reportedly in talks to return for a one-off match against Flair, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, and Charlotte's declaration on SmackDown was apparently a set-up to make this happen.

Whilst it's not confirmed that Trish will be returning to the ring, discussions are taking place and she would likely get a monster reaction.

Trish Stratus, pictured with Charlotte's father Ric Flair, is set to be her opponent on August 11

After seven years away from the ring, Stratus returned for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018, and later that year teamed with Lita at WWE Evolution and wrestled on Raw the very next night.

But a one-on-one match with Charlotte in her home city would eclipse any of those appearances and it would be very well received by everyone.

