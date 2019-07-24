Real Madrid beat Arsenal on penalties last night as they continued their pre-season tour of the United States.

After suffering defeat against Bayern Munich in their opening game of the International Champions Cup, Los Blancos played out a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes against their Premier League opposition.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 in the first half.

After the break it was all about Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane's side making it 2-2 thanks to goals from Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

The young Spaniard finished off a classy move to level the game, but moments later, he was stretchered off the pitch.

While challenging with Aubameyang, Asensio appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf before falling to the ground.

He looked in serious pain while medical staff tended to the injury, pulling his shirt over his face to cover his teary eyes.

Following the match, Spanish publication Radioestadio have given an update on the situation ahead of an official announcement from Real, and it's not good news for Asensio.

"In the absence of official confirmation by Real Madrid, Marco Asensio may have broken the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee." they tweeted.

"There is a need for deeper medical tests to confirm the exact extent of the injury."

It's a horrible situation for the 23-year-old, who looked set to challenge for a starting place at the Bernabeu next season, but now it's possible he'll be sidelined for the entire campaign.

Before Asensio left FedEx Field in an ambulance to undergo tests, cameras panned to Zidane on the touchline.

The Frenchman could barely even watch as his player laid on the turf, turning his head away. His reaction said it all about the terrible situation.

Real Madrid are expected to announce the extent of Asensio's injury over the coming days, but after the initial tests, it doesn't look good.