Remembering Nike's Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Joga Bonito' advert

Who remembers the Nike 'Joga Bonito' adverts from 2006?

Created to inspire a generation and combat poor behaviour on the football pitch, the campaign endeavoured to promote 'the beautiful game' in its purest form.

Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney were the stars and in the adverts demonstrated their skill.

In one of the commercials - which were all hosted by Eric Cantona - Ronaldinho, Carlos and Robinho spent the whole minute playing keepie-uppies in Brazil training.

It was such a simple concept but so good to watch as the Brazilian trio effortlessly kept the ball up by balancing it on their feet, neck and chest.

Most of the players who featured on Joga Bonito are now retired, but two names who remain active are Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic.

Ronaldo, 34, joined Juventus from Real Madrid for €100m last summer and is still one of the best players in the world, while Ibrahimovic, 37, is smashing it in the MLS for LA Galaxy.

In their advert, Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic went head-to-head to prove to Cantona who was the best at showboating.

And to this day it remains one of the best football adverts ever.

Unreal. After watching Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic dribble past opponents and score outrageous free-kicks, Cantona decided he couldn't chose a winner.

You had one job, Eric.

