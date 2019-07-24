WWE

Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan picks John Cena as a superstar who could be a 'breakout star' in WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A plethora of legends returned to WWE television on Monday for RAW Reunion, and one of the headline names was Hulk Hogan.

Once black-listed by the company due to comments he made that were offensive to people of colour, Hogan has now returned and has made quite a few appearances in recent times.

He opened up WrestleMania 35 and made a special appearance in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel last November, so you can safely say he is 'back'.

There hasn't been many superstars who have reached the super-stardom that Hogan has in the wrestling business - you can maybe only name The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin as his peers.

When Hogan was asked by ESPN on who could be the next star to breakout in WWE as a big-time player, his response was confusing to say the very least.

"When I see all the young guys coming up it's just hard to tell, because there are so many of them that are fighting to grab that brass ring," said Hogan, per WrestlingInc.

"You've got the 'Scottish Psychopath' [Drew McIntyre] that's running around like a crazy man. Of course you've got AJ Styles. Then you've got Ricochet, who's making an impression on everyone. I'm still betting on Kevin Owens, he's my boy.

"I'm a huge John Cena fan. He's my favourite wrestler. He's doing a lot of movies, so I'm disappointed that I can't throw John Cena back into the picture for the world title."

John Cena has been named by Hulk Hogan as the potential next 'breakout WWE star'...

We're pretty sure the interviewer asked for breakout stars, Hulk, not established ones!

There's every chance he could have gotten his wires crossed or just misheard the question but naming established stars like Cena and Styles is a real bizarre moment.

McIntyre and Ricochet are good picks though, with both have incredible different kinds of upsides - so maybe the Hulkster does know what he's talking about after all.

Topics:
John Cena
Hulk Hogan
WWE

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again