Amazon Prime have dropped a teaser trailer for their hotly anticipated Sergio Ramos documentary.

News that cameras had been following the Real Madrid captain last season first emerged during his side's Champions League last 16 tie against Ajax.

Ramos picked up a controversial yellow card in a 2-1 win in Amsterdam, purposely ruling him out of the second leg at the Bernabeu so he'd be free to play in the quarter-finals.

That trick actually backfired as Ajax went on to turn the tie on its head, winning 4-1 away to knock the defending champions out.

The Spaniard watched Real's capitulation unfold from his private box and it was later revealed that Amazon were filming his reactions for their upcoming documentary.

Now, as we approach the new season, the online streaming platform has announced more details about their project.

The Prime Orignal series is titled 'El Corazón de Sergio Ramos', which translates to 'The Heart of Sergio Ramos' and it will feature eight, one-hour episodes. Streaming begins on September 13.

As well as revealing some important details, Amazon has also dropped a teaser trailer. Check it out below - you can also turn English captions on.

With Madrid struggling so much last season, the series should provide some interesting insight into what the players got up to behind the scenes.

It will also no doubt give an insight into what life is like for an elite footballer. Amazon also posted the following description for the new series:

"Prime Video was granted exceptionally rare access to Sergio's everyday life and the cameras watch as he navigates his way through a critical time in his career with ever-mounting pressure to perform on the pitch.

"Football is unquestionably at the heart of the show, but cameras also follow interactions with his family and friends to capture an intimate side of Sergio that the world seldom sees."

It sounds like 'El Corazón de Sergio Ramos' is shaping up to be a very interesting watch indeed. Roll on September.