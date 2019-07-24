The RAW Reunion is in the books and it was a real feel-good affair.

The show ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin sharing a toast to his fellow legends and the WWE fans - and that was before he decided to down several more beers and start running the ropes.

It's known that Vince McMahon brings back part-time stars to try and give the figures a bit of a boost, whether that be ratings or ticket sales, but the Reunion wasn't his idea.

USA Network, who broadcast both Raw and SmackDown, were said to have commissioned the idea in a bid to boost the viewing figures and ratings of the Monday night show.

Five years ago in 2014, Raw was getting good numbers and averaged over five million viewers the night after WrestleMania 30 - the equivalent show in 2019 got only 2.9 million to tune in.

That's a huge drop-off considering the Raw after 'Mania is supposed to be one of the most anticipated shows of the year, so something clearly needed to be done.

And judging by the figures, RAW Reunion looks to have done the job.

An average of just over three million tuned in over in the States to see the likes of Austin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair all make appearances, and that was an increase of over 500,000 from the week previous.

But it was nothing on the last sort-of reunion that occurred for WWE, which was the 25th anniversary episode of Raw back in January 2018.

That drew a huge total of over 4.5 million fans, and was the highest-viewed episode since the night after WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

In terms of RAW Reunion though, it was the highest number WWE have hit since the April 15 episode of the Superstar Shake-up, which gained them 2.66 million viewers.

In 2019 terms, three million is a good number, but it will be very interesting to see if they can uphold that number in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

But considering Stone Cold and everyone else won't be around next week, it does seem like it may drop back off into the mid-two million mark.