The boxing world is today mourning the loss of Maxim Dadashev, who tragically died on Tuesday aged just 28.

Dadashev suffered serious head injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias last Friday and was rushed to hospital after collapsing and vomiting in his dressing room.

It was at hospital where a bleed on Dadashev's brain was found, with the Russian undergoing emergency surgery.

He was placed in a medically induced coma but soon passed away.

Dadashev was pulled out of Friday's fight by his corner after the 11th round and heartbreaking footage shows the conversation he had with his trainer, Buddy McGirt.

McGirt can be heard begging Dadashev to let him stop the bout, but the 28-year-old keeps shaking his head, wanting to continue.

Eventually McGirt asks the referee to stop it, which he does, but the video of his and Dadashev's conversation is now even harder to watch.

"I'm going to stop the fight. Max, I'm going to stop it," said McGirt. "You're getting hit too much.

"Please Max, please let me do this. Please, please, you're getting hit too much. If I don't, they're going to do it. You understand? The referee will do it."

How awful. McGirt did all he could, but unfortunately the damage had already been done to Dadashev.

McGirt has since opened up on his struggles to come to terms with Dadashev's death: "He seemed OK, he was ready, but it's the sport that we're in. It just takes one punch, man.

"I saw him fading and when he came back to the corner (after the 11th round), my mind was already made up.

"I was just asking him out of respect, but my mind was made up. I wasn't going to let him go out there.

"It just makes you realise what type of sport we're in, man. He did everything right in training, no problems, no nothing.

"My mind is really running crazy right now. Like, what could I have done differently? But at the end of the day, everything was fine (in training)."