Juventus won the battle to secure Matthijs de Ligt’s signature this summer.

The Dutch defender, who isn’t even 20 yet, was so impressive for Ajax last season that most of Europe’s top clubs wanted to sign him.

Juve eventually won the battle - thanks in part to ‘agent’ Cristiano Ronaldo - ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and others.

"I had already made my choice in my head," De Ligt said when asked if Ronaldo’s comments after the UEFA Nations League final had swayed him.

"But of course it was nice what Ronaldo said and it’s great to be able to train and play with him."

De Ligt made his Juventus debut at the weekend, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute against Tottenham.

However, Juve lost the game 3-2, with Harry Kane’s extraordinary winning goal from the halfway line earning the victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

De Ligt then made his first start for his new employers against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday and, well, he got off to the worst possible start.

The Netherlands International failed to deal with an inswinging corner and ended up scoring an own goal after sticking out a leg.

Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gave the young centre-back a pat on the back as if to say ‘chin up'.

Watch it here…

Juve will be hoping their £67.5 million summer signing finds his feet - and quickly.