Football

.

Matthijs de Ligt scores own goal on his first start for Juventus v Inter Milan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus won the battle to secure Matthijs de Ligt’s signature this summer.

The Dutch defender, who isn’t even 20 yet, was so impressive for Ajax last season that most of Europe’s top clubs wanted to sign him.

Juve eventually won the battle - thanks in part to ‘agent’ Cristiano Ronaldo - ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and others.

"I had already made my choice in my head," De Ligt said when asked if Ronaldo’s comments after the UEFA Nations League final had swayed him.

"But of course it was nice what Ronaldo said and it’s great to be able to train and play with him."

De Ligt made his Juventus debut at the weekend, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute against Tottenham.

However, Juve lost the game 3-2, with Harry Kane’s extraordinary winning goal from the halfway line earning the victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

De Ligt then made his first start for his new employers against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday and, well, he got off to the worst possible start.

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

The Netherlands International failed to deal with an inswinging corner and ended up scoring an own goal after sticking out a leg.

Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gave the young centre-back a pat on the back as if to say ‘chin up'.

Watch it here…

Juve will be hoping their £67.5 million summer signing finds his feet - and quickly.

Topics:
Football
Juventus
Wojciech Szczesny
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again