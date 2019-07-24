After not being aligned with each other for the best part of three years, The Club are officially back together on WWE television.

Not long after they made their debuts for WWE in April 2016, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows aligned themselves once again with AJ Styles after The Phenomenal One was a babyface for the first five months of his run.

Their stint lasted only a month though as during the 2016 WWE draft, AJ was sent to SmackDown and Gallows & Anderson went to Monday nights.

Styles has now reverted back to a heel though after nearly two years, after he and his comrades attacked Ricochet a few weeks ago on Raw after the high-flyer defeated AJ.

AJ isn't Gallows & Anderson's original leader though from their origins in Japan.

Way before Styles started to ply his trade in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Finn Balor was the leader of the Bullet Club, and he had Gallows & Anderson as his stable back-up.

The notorious faction was formed in 2013, but Balor, then known as Prince Devitt, departed NJPW in April 2014 and thus a new leader was needed - and that happened to be Styles, who headed the stable until 2016 when he also departed for WWE.

Gallows & Anderson re-aligned themselves with Balor in early 2018 but they quietly went their separate ways a few months later.

Styles and Balor may not have ended up together in NJPW, but he's opened the door to the Irishman joining 'The O.C.' [Original Club] when the time is right.

“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands," The Phenomenal One told The Wrap.

"We’re not exactly liked right now. Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand.

"He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen.”

Balor will reportedly soon go on a couple of months hiatus from WWE to 'recharge his batteries', but when he returns he may want a fresh challenge and character.

We've never seen a heel Balor in WWE, and it would be really intriguing to see a four-man Club run riot over the company.