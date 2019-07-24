Cristiano Ronaldo is entering the 18th season of his professional career.

The Portuguese superstar turns 35 in February but, despite his advancing years, is showing no signs of slowing down.

He helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League over the summer and he’s now scored in both of Juventus’s opening two pre-season International Champions Cup fixtures.

Ronaldo, who scored 28 goals in 43 games during his debut season with Juve, netted in the 3-2 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

And on Wednesday, he found the back of the net with a trademark free-kick against Inter Milan.

Juve went 1-0 down against Antonio Conte’s side when summer signing Matthijs de Ligt turned the ball into his own net from close range.

The Dutch defender, who arrived in a £67.5 million deal from Ajax, failed to deal with an inswinging corner and inadvertently turned the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

De Ligt was then subbed off at half-time before Ronaldo equalised with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

It was Ronaldo who won the initial free-kick when he was taken down by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

And the legendary forward sent the ball flying past Daniele Padelli, via a fortunate deflection off the Inter wall.

Ronaldo then delighted the fans inside the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center by bringing out his ‘Siiii!’ celebration.

It was an enjoyable 90 minutes for Ronaldo who, earlier in the match, drew a loud cheer from the fans by showing them some of his fancy skills - including a cheeky no-look pass.

Check it out here…

He then went on to score in the penalty shoot-out as Juventus registered their first win of pre-season.

New season, same Ronaldo.

Class is permanent.