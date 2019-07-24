Football

Let's play the 'name an underrated & overrated footballer without saying which is which' game

Who is the most underrated footballer in Europe's top five leagues?

Roberto Firmino comes straight to mind; the Brazilian doesn't score as many goals as a traditional striker, but he's arguably Liverpool's most important player with his work rate and link-up play.

Another is Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who has been fantastic in recent seasons but remains criminally underrated due to being Harry Kane's understudy.

So what about the most overrated footballer?

This is a far more touchy subject and for that reason we're going to skip it *cough* Paul Pogba *cough*.

Debating which players fall under what category is a popular topic for fans and there's a game going viral called, 'Name an underrated and overrated footballer without saying which is which'.

The aim of the game is simple: name an underrated player and an overrated player but instead of saying which is which, allow other people to guess.

It's been very popular on Reddit in particular, so we've taken some of the best examples and given our verdict on who is underrated and who is overrated.

James Rodriguez / Mauro Icardi

Verdict: Over / Under

Scott McTominay / Sean Longstaff

Verdict: Under / Over

Dele Alli / Raheem Sterling

Verdict: Over / Under

Luka Modric / Thiago Alcantara

Verdict: Over / Under

Kylian Mbappe / Neymar

Verdict: Over / Under

Joao Felix / Lucas Vazquez

Verdict: Under / Over

Alisson / Ederson

Verdict: Over / Under

Sadio Mane / Mohamed Salah

Verdict: Under / Over

Son Heung-min / Antoine Griezmann

Verdict: Under / Over

Paul Scholes / Frank Lampard

Verdict: Over / Under

Some very hard calls in there, such as Alisson vs Ederson, which we've gone for overrated and underrated respectively.

Both are regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers, but Ederson was nigh-on flawless for Manchester City last season, whereas Alisson made three errors leading to goals for Liverpool.

Do you disagree with any of our answers? Or can you think of a good underrated/overrated debate? Leave us your thoughts in the comments.

