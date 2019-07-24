Tottenham waited until July 21 to play their first pre-season match of the summer against Juventus in the International Champions Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are probably still trying to get over their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

But when Spurs finally took to the field again, it was worth the wait.

They beat Juventus 3-2 with Harry Kane scoring a 93rd-minute winner from the halfway line.

It may be their very first game of the season, but that win is going to take some beating.

Next up for Spurs is a clash against Manchester United in Shanghai.

But before that, though, three Tottenham players were in action against 100 Chinese kids.

Kane, Erik Lamela and Dele Alli faced 100 kids on a full-size pitch.

What followed was rather hilarious - and a match those 100 kids will never forget.

Especially one child in particular, who scored from the corner of the penalty box to give his side the lead.

Then, from kick-off, Kane attempted to recreate his halfway-line goal. However, this time, his effort bounced agonisingly over the bar.

But a blatant dive from Dele saw the Spurs trio win a penalty. And, despite having 25 goalkeepers to beat, the midfielder stuck the ball away.

The 100 kids ultimately produced a brilliant defensive display to hold out for a 1-1 draw.

Rather comically, the three players then gave rather serious post-match interviews after the match.

“They made it difficult,” said Dele.

“They got bodies behind the ball, played it out from the back well, they broke well on the counter-attack and they made it very difficult for us to stick to our gameplan which was to get the ball in the air and hit the big man up top."

Harry Kane added: “It was a tough game out there today. We went into the game thinking we were going to dominate but, unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that.

“We had to work hard for the draw in the end.”

While Lamela said: “It was a really tough game. They ran a lot, they controlled the middle of the pitch so we had to win the ball back and play with intelligence.”