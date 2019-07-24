Football

On this day in 2013, Arsenal made a bid of £40m plus £1 for Liverpool's Luis Suarez

Before he went on to conquer Europe with Barcelona, Luis Suarez was once the Premier League's most deadly striker. 

He scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool, arriving in January 2011 for just £22 million. Andy Carroll, who arrived on the same deadline day, cost £13 million more. 

But it was the Uruguayan who established himself as one of the best strikers in the world at Anfield.

He was a key part of the team that finished second, just two points behind champions Manchester City in 2013/14. 

At the end of that season, he was named PFA Player of the Year, FWA Player of the Year and won the Golden Boot. 

But if Arsenal had got their way, Suarez would have been collecting those awards in a Gunners shirt. 

In the summer of 2013, the forward said he would be seeking a move away from Liverpool, suggesting that excessive media attention on his family was his reason for wanting to leave. 

That sent alarm bells off at the Emirates and on July 24, the north London side decided to launch a cheeky bid for Suarez, offering their rivals £40,000,001. 

p1dgi47ucpodbdpa1hnt4p1o54b.jpg

In doing so, the Gunners wrongly believed they had activated a release clause.

However, Suarez's contract didn't actually include one. Instead, it had a clause that merely meant Liverpool were obliged to inform their player of any offers they received over the £40m mark.

Therefore, Arsenal's insulting bid was swiftly rejected and made public by the Merseyside club and it quickly became another point of ridicule for rival fans. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Six years on and it's still the most infamous bid in Premier League history. 

Their offer even led to Liverpool owner John Henry tweeting "What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates?" in response. 

Brilliant. You've got to admire Arsenal's effort and the fact it completely backfired made the whole situation so much better. 

