One of the longest running transfer sagas in recent memory seemingly came to an end earlier this month when Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico.

Barcelona activated his €120 million release clause and he became their player.

However, Atletico Madrid released a statement showing their displeasure.

They argued that Barca had completed the move before his release clause went from €200m to €120m on July 1, meaning they are entitled to €80m from the Catalan club.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and the Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200 to 120 million euros," their statement read.

And they promised to explore legal action to try and get the payment they feel like they deserved.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why he has already started the procedures he considered appropriate for the defence of his rights and interests legitimate," they added.

And it seems they have taken steps to getting what they want.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that Atletico have made a complaint.

He told Onda Cero, per the BBC: "[Atletico] submitted a complaint and put in doubt whether we should pass Griezmann's licence to Barcelona.

"There's a process that has been put in motion and those overseeing it will have to come to resolve the case."

And, incredibly, he admitted that they could well block his transfer from Ateltico to Barcelona.

"It is possible to block a player's transfer," he continued.

"La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take."

Amazing. Griezmann is not popular at all with Ateltico fans after forcing the move to Barca.

But he could soon be one of their players again depending on the result of the appeal.

If he does return, it seems somewhat comparable to Grampa Simpson walking in and then instantly out of a building...

Eric Abidal, Barca's technical secretary, has denied the club have done anything wrong.

"Atletico Madrid are defending their interests and so do we at Barcelona," he told Le Parisien, per Marca.

"In no way did we have any prior agreement with the player [Griezmann].

"[Barcelona] got in touch with his entourage, including his lawyer, after Griezmann announced his intention to leave his former club [Atletico].

"[Barcelona] president Bartomeu contacted Atletico to learn about Griezmann's contractual conditions and to inform them that, if there was to be no negotiations, Barcelona would pay the release clause of 120 million euros."