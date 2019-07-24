Gareth Bale could be forgiven if he is tempted to join a Chinese club this summer.

The Welshman has achieved more than most footballers ever will during his six-year spell with Real Madrid - including four Champions League titles - and is reportedly being offered a record-breaking £1 million a week to move to the Chinese Super League.

Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that Bale doesn’t feature in his plans for the upcoming season, although the 30-year-old gave his manager some food for thought on Tuesday night by coming off the bench to score against Arsenal.

If Bale accepts the offer from Chinese club Beijing Guoan, he would become the best-paid footballer on the planet ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently earn £900,000 a week and £850,000 a week respectively, according to The Sun.

Bale is listed as the world’s sixth-highest paid player as things stand, on a whopping £600,000 a week.

He’s already a multi-millionaire who never needs to work another day in his life if he decided not to - but, if Carlos Tevez’s experience in China is anything to go by, he should think carefully before accepting a move to the Chinese Super League.

Tevez became the world’s highest paid player when he signed a £615,000-a-week deal with Shanghai Shenhua in 2017.

The Argentine forward was expected to set the Chinese Super League alight, inspiring other elite players to move to China as a result.

However, Tevez’s move to China was an unmitigated disaster - as the Daily Mail have pointed out today.

He only made 20 appearances for Shanghai Shenhua, scoring just four goals.

He was homesick from the moment he arrived, telling reporters: “When I landed in China, I realised that I wanted to go back to Boca (Juniors). I was on vacation for seven months.”

During that time, he earned a whopping £32 million - or £8 million a goal.

Tevez struggled to settle both on and off the pitch, despite bringing over an entourage of 20 people.

Gus Poyet was his manager and said: “The language is complicated – but with the food, there are people who suffer a little more and that happened to Tevez.

“At the beginning he did not eat almost anything. We had a barbecue… and we had to remove the Chinese food.”

Tevez’s diet suffered as a result and he was overweight by the time Poyet was replaced by Wu Jingui.

“I will not pick him right now,” the Chinese coach told reporters. “He's not ready physically. He's not fit to play. He is overweight... I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well.

“If you are unable do your utmost to play, there's no point in picking you. I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation.”

Tevez went on to criticise the standard of Chinese players which, needless to say, didn’t go down well over there.

“Chinese footballers are not as naturally skilled like South American or European players... like players who learned football when they were kids,” he said.

“They're not good. Even in 50 years, they still won't be able to compete.”

Oh, and Tevez was once photographed at Disneyland with his family while his teammates were playing a match.

He was supposedly injured at the time.

Tevez, who was nicknamed ‘Homesick Boy’ by fans, is now the highest-profile mistake Chinese football has ever made.

It’s not all about the money - and Bale needs to realise this when making a decision over his future.