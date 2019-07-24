The surname 'Maldini' will always be synonymous with AC Milan.

Cesare Maldini made the name famous when he signed for the club in 1954.

He would play 12 years for Rossoneri, making 412 appearances in that time.

It was always going to be tough for his son, Paolo, to surpass his father's achievements.

But that's exactly what he did.

Paolo made his debut in 1985 and went on to have great success for the club.

He made 902 appearances and in that time won 25 major trophies, including five Champions League's.

Paolo is considered AC Milan's greatest ever player and one of the best centre-back's of all time.

And now another Maldini has made his first appearance in a red and black shirt.

Paolo's son, Daniel, made his debut for the club on Tuesday at the age of just 17.

Daniel started against Bayern Munich in their International Champions Cup game and was subbed off in the 58th minute.

Unlike his father and grandfather, Maldini plays as an attacking midfielder.

You can watch his highlights from the game below:

Maldini, who looks a tricky player, had the opportunity to mark his debut with a goal but his effort from close range went over the bar.

His highlight from his time on the pitch came in the second half.

The 17-year-old showed great awareness to dummy a pass which was intended to him, helping set up a good opportunity.

He looks like he has good technical skills and provided a good link from midfield to attack during the 58 minutes he played.

It was a promising debut for Daniel, who didn't look out of place despite his tender age.

Filippo Galli, former head of Milan's youth sector, sums up how excited the club are about his future.

"Daniel is talented, he plays like a real player, I see the game well and has excellent readings of the situations," he said, per Eurosport.

"He plays as a midfielder, but he can adapt and do well in different roles.

"In the last two or three years he has improved a lot on a mental level: now he is much more continuous and concentrated in training, and the path in Milan's youth has allowed him to develop certain fundamental qualities for this sport at a certain level."

If he has just half of the quality his father had, Daniel could be a very, very good player in the future.