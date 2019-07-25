FIFA fans are desperate for September to roll around right now.

The newest edition of the FIFA franchise promises to be the best yet, with new innovations to gameplay and the introduction of VOLTA.

And it will also bring the resetting of Ultimate Team, with FIFA 19 pretty much unplayable now due to the fact that every opponent has assembled a 93-rated squad at the bare minimum.

One other thing that FIFA 20 could also bring its loyal fans is the promise of a new league to play around with.

For FIFA 19, the Chinese Super League was added to the game, allowing players to use fully licensed versions of Oscar, Hulk, Alexandre Pato and many more star names.

So what league could EA Sports introduce to please the fans this September?

Well, four million have voted for their choice on FifPlay and it's the UAE League that is currently sitting pretty at the top.

Surprisingly, the Finnish League is in a close second, with a fully licensed version of the Brazilian League in third.

You can view the top 15 in the image below and for the full list, simply click HERE.

Some surprising entires at the top of the list.

Lovers of the English fourth-tier will be displeased to know that the National League is currently in 55th place with just 23,568 votes.

The Ukrainian League is also in a surprisingly low position in 27th, but that could be due to the fact that the country's main team, Shakhtar Donetsk, are already fully licensed with EA Sports.

So what would be the best thing if the current leader, the UAE, was rewarded with a place in FIFA 20?

Only one thing, access to Alvaro Negredo's rocket of a left-foot, with the Spaniard currently on the books at Al-Nasr.

Which new league would you like to see added to FIFA 20? Let us know in the comment section below.