Football

Tottenham are in talks to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

Tottenham in talks with Juventus over £80m move for Paulo Dybala

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tottenham mean business this summer.

The north London club didn't spend a penny in the 2018/19 season as they paid for their stadium.

New White Hart Lane is now complete and the club have been active in the transfer market.

They signed Jack Clarke for £10 million, before smashing their club record fee by signing Tanguy N'Dombele for £55 million.

But they aren't done yet.

It is widely believed that Ryan Sessegnon is close to joining the club in a £20 million move from Fulham.

And now, Tottenham have been linked with a sensational move for a truly world-class star.

According to multiple outlets, including the Daily Mail, Spurs are in talks with Juventus about signing Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine forward is valued at £80m and it is believed that they would be willing to smash their transfer record for a second time this summer.

Initial contact was made a month ago and Spurs are serious about partnering him with Harry Kane next season.

Dybala knocked Spurs out of the CL last year

Wow. Spurs would be true Premier League contenders if they manage to sign Dybala.

The 25-year-old has been brilliant for Juventus in the past few years.

He signed for the club in 2015 and scored 68 goals in 140 appearances in his first three seasons.

He didn't produce his best last season, scoring just 10 times in 42 games, but he's still a great talent.

Pochettino has previously raved about his compatriot.

Mauricio Pochettino has called Dybala 'special' in the past

Dybala played against Spurs in last year's Champions League and before the tie Pochettino labelled him a 'special talent'.

"I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it's always nice to play against the best in the world," he told Rai Sport, per the Daily Mail.

"I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems."

Juventus went on to win the tie 4-3, with Dybala scoring the winner in the second leg.

It's no wonder Pochettino now wants to bring him to north London...

Topics:
Football
Jack Clarke
Paulo Dybala
Erik Lamela
Dele Alli
Harry Kane
Mauricio Pochettino
Juventus
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again