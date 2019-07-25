Tottenham mean business this summer.

The north London club didn't spend a penny in the 2018/19 season as they paid for their stadium.

New White Hart Lane is now complete and the club have been active in the transfer market.

They signed Jack Clarke for £10 million, before smashing their club record fee by signing Tanguy N'Dombele for £55 million.

But they aren't done yet.

It is widely believed that Ryan Sessegnon is close to joining the club in a £20 million move from Fulham.

And now, Tottenham have been linked with a sensational move for a truly world-class star.

According to multiple outlets, including the Daily Mail, Spurs are in talks with Juventus about signing Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine forward is valued at £80m and it is believed that they would be willing to smash their transfer record for a second time this summer.

Initial contact was made a month ago and Spurs are serious about partnering him with Harry Kane next season.

Wow. Spurs would be true Premier League contenders if they manage to sign Dybala.

The 25-year-old has been brilliant for Juventus in the past few years.

He signed for the club in 2015 and scored 68 goals in 140 appearances in his first three seasons.

He didn't produce his best last season, scoring just 10 times in 42 games, but he's still a great talent.

Pochettino has previously raved about his compatriot.

Dybala played against Spurs in last year's Champions League and before the tie Pochettino labelled him a 'special talent'.

"I think Dybala will recover and I hope he does, because I think it's always nice to play against the best in the world," he told Rai Sport, per the Daily Mail.

"I put Dybala in that category, because he is a special talent and seeing him on the pitch is wonderful, even if he might cause your team a few problems."

Juventus went on to win the tie 4-3, with Dybala scoring the winner in the second leg.

It's no wonder Pochettino now wants to bring him to north London...