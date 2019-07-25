Liverpool ended their tour of the United States with a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in New York.

The Reds fell behind early on when Simon Mignolet’s mistake allowed Bruno Fernandos’ effort from distance to squirm in.

But Divock Origi levelled soon after with his third goal of pre-season.

Georginio Wijnaldum, playing in an advanced role, put Liverpool ahead before half-time but Wendel ensured the shares would be spoiled with a fine finish in the second half.

The result means that Liverpool leave the United States without a win from their three pre-season matches.

They were beaten by Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now could only manage a draw against Sporting.

Should Jurgen Klopp be worried? Not really, it’s just pre-season.

'It was an intense week'

And the German was pleased with the intensity of the matches in the US.

“It was an intense time, an intense week, three games in a pretty short period after a couple of days’ training in Liverpool for the boys who were in from the first day, it was absolutely OK,” he said, per Liverpool’s website.

“For the others it was maybe a bit too much, but we had to do it anyway for different reasons. So, all good.”

Klopp named a strong starting line-up against Sporting, with seven of the XI beginning the Champions League final win against Tottenham.

But Liverpool fell behind within five minutes of kick-off when Mignolet fumbled Fernandes’ 25-yard drive into the net.

The Reds quickly responded and, after hitting the crossbar, Origi levelled in the 20th minute.

The hero of Liverpool’s sixth Champions League triumph was on hand to score from six yards out after Jordan Henderson’s header was saved.

Liverpool went ahead just before half-time when Wijnaldum’s deflected effort beat Sporting goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro.

But the Portuguese side were level in the 54th minute when Marcus Wendel and Fernandes linked up well down the left, the latter teeing up the former to tuck a clever shot in the bottom right corner.

Virgil van Dijk then hit the post shortly afterwards but neither side was able to grab a winner.

Fernandes was the star of the show and Klopp expressed his disappointment that the midfielder, 24, looks set to be joining Manchester United.

“If he will do that then we will face him,” Klopp said on Fernandes’ rumoured move to Old Trafford, per the Liverpool Echo.

“He's obviously a really good player. They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger.

“It's not nice, but it (United's transfer business) is not our cup of tea, to be honest.”

For Liverpool fans, it was their first signing of summer signing Sepp van der Berg, the 17-year-old defender tipped for a bright future at Anfield.

Liverpool will now head home to Merseyside before a facing Napoli in Edinburgh at the weekend. They will then spend a week in Evian, France for a training camp.