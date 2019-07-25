When professional athletes are bagging mega wages on a weekly basis, it's inevitable that many of them will splash the cash on clothing.

The fact of the matter is that fashion is a real passion for both men and women who, when they're away from the sports field, want to strut their stuff on red carpets and cat walks.

Ok, maybe not quite to that extreme, but you'll see many footballers, as well as big names in American sports, showing off their latest attire and outfits across social media.

And when they're commanding followings in the realms of millions, it doesn't take long for athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo to make an impression on their fans and their personal fashion.

Bearing that in mind, Sports Illustrated have taken on the challenge of wading through the Instagram profiles of top stars and decided which 50 are the finest dressed.

The 50 most fashionable athletes

While Serena Williams has been named the top dog in 2019, they have broken down the list into certain categories: icons, swag stars, trendsetters, street style stars, classics and new comers.

You can take a look at the full list down below and decide for yourself whether SI have nailed their collection or not:

Most fashionable athlete in 2019

Serena Williams - Tennis

Icons

Odell Beckham Jr. - NFL

Russell Westbrook - NBA

James Harden - NBA

Dwayne Wade - NBA

Maria Sharapova - Tennis

Lewis Hamilton - Formula One

Cristiano Ronaldo - Football

LeBron James - NBA

Tom Brady - NFL

P.K. Subban - NHL

Swag stars

Von Miller - NFL

Kelly Oubre Jr. - NBA

Travis Kelce - NFL

Cam Newton - NFL

Antonio Brown - NFL

DeAndre Brown - NBA

Nick Young - NBA

Trendsetters

Jamal Adams - NFL

Iman Shumpert - NBA

Bryce Harper - MLB

DeAndre Hopkins - NFL

Neymar Jr. - Football

Ashlyn Hopkins - Football

Hector Bellerin - Football

Serge Ibaka - NBA

P.J. Tucker - NBA

Lindsey Vonn - Alpine skiing

Street style stars

Chris Paul - NBA

Ben Simmons - NBA

Kyrie Irving - NBA

Dennis Schroder - NBA

Jimmy Butler - NBA

Venus Williams - Tennis

Mike Conley Jr. - NBA

Michelle Wie - Golf

Classics

Kevin Love - NBA

Henrik Lundqvist - NHL

Malcolm Jenkins - NBA

Roger Federer - Tennis

Tyrod Taylor - NFL

Russell Wilson - NFL

Evander Kane - NHL

Rising stars

Jarvis Landry - NFL

Rudy Gay - NBA

Dina Asher-Smith - Athletics

Auston Matthews - NHL

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA

Auston Matthews - NHL

Kalani Brown - WNBA

Megan Rapinoe - Football

Who do you think is the most fashionable athlete in sport? Have your say in the comments section below.