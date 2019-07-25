When professional athletes are bagging mega wages on a weekly basis, it's inevitable that many of them will splash the cash on clothing.
The fact of the matter is that fashion is a real passion for both men and women who, when they're away from the sports field, want to strut their stuff on red carpets and cat walks.
Ok, maybe not quite to that extreme, but you'll see many footballers, as well as big names in American sports, showing off their latest attire and outfits across social media.
And when they're commanding followings in the realms of millions, it doesn't take long for athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo to make an impression on their fans and their personal fashion.
Bearing that in mind, Sports Illustrated have taken on the challenge of wading through the Instagram profiles of top stars and decided which 50 are the finest dressed.
The 50 most fashionable athletes
While Serena Williams has been named the top dog in 2019, they have broken down the list into certain categories: icons, swag stars, trendsetters, street style stars, classics and new comers.
You can take a look at the full list down below and decide for yourself whether SI have nailed their collection or not:
Most fashionable athlete in 2019
Serena Williams - Tennis
Icons
Odell Beckham Jr. - NFL
Russell Westbrook - NBA
James Harden - NBA
Dwayne Wade - NBA
Maria Sharapova - Tennis
Lewis Hamilton - Formula One
Cristiano Ronaldo - Football
LeBron James - NBA
Tom Brady - NFL
P.K. Subban - NHL
Swag stars
Von Miller - NFL
Kelly Oubre Jr. - NBA
Travis Kelce - NFL
Cam Newton - NFL
Antonio Brown - NFL
DeAndre Brown - NBA
Nick Young - NBA
Trendsetters
Jamal Adams - NFL
Iman Shumpert - NBA
Bryce Harper - MLB
DeAndre Hopkins - NFL
Neymar Jr. - Football
Ashlyn Hopkins - Football
Hector Bellerin - Football
Serge Ibaka - NBA
P.J. Tucker - NBA
Lindsey Vonn - Alpine skiing
Street style stars
Chris Paul - NBA
Ben Simmons - NBA
Kyrie Irving - NBA
Dennis Schroder - NBA
Jimmy Butler - NBA
Venus Williams - Tennis
Mike Conley Jr. - NBA
Michelle Wie - Golf
Classics
Kevin Love - NBA
Henrik Lundqvist - NHL
Malcolm Jenkins - NBA
Roger Federer - Tennis
Tyrod Taylor - NFL
Russell Wilson - NFL
Evander Kane - NHL
Rising stars
Jarvis Landry - NFL
Rudy Gay - NBA
Dina Asher-Smith - Athletics
Auston Matthews - NHL
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA
Auston Matthews - NHL
Kalani Brown - WNBA
Megan Rapinoe - Football
Who do you think is the most fashionable athlete in sport? Have your say in the comments section below.