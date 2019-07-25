Football

Kai Havertz is a big fan of Toni Kroos & Mesut Ozil.

Kai Havertz: Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos could be Germany's greatest ever players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil is perhaps the most divisive figure in German football history.

The Arsenal playmaker has had a plethora of criticism throughout his career, but he still managed 92 appearances for the national team before retiring in 2018.

Ozil was a key part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side, but even received criticism back then for his languid playing style.

Then you have Toni Kroos, a man who was lauded for his performances in 2014, but has been targeted by cynics in recent years, particularly at the 2018 World Cup.

Some think the Real Madrid man slows down the game in the middle of the park.

But one German national who is not going to criticise Ozil or Kroos - despite Germany's disastrous campaign out in Russia - is Bayer Leverkusen starlet, Kai Havertz.

In fact, the next potential star of the Joachim Low's side believes the two midfielders could be Germany's two greatest ever players.

“In my opinion, Mesut Ozil or Toni Kroos have been and are wrongly critcised for unnecessarily delaying the game or slowing the tempo down,” Havertz told the Rheinische Post.

“Who claims this has very little idea of the game. In my opinion they are perhaps the best footballers Germany has ever had.”

Ozil had an awful 2018 World Cup

A bold, bold claim.

While both Kroos and Ozil are talented and have played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, Germany have had some ridiculously good players throughout their history.

Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaus, Phillipp Lahm and quite a few more can possibly lay claim to being Die Mannschaft's greatest ever player.

Who knows, in 10 years time, Havertz himself could be competing for the accolade.

Havertz could be the next big star of German footballer

The 20-year-old was on fire for Leverkusen in 2018/19, scoring 17 goals in 34 Bundesliga games.

When Havertz does inevitably move on, he is going to command a ridiculously high fee and will probably become the most expensive German player in history.

Topics:
Football
Joachim Low
Kai Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen
Toni Kroos
Mesut Özil
Germany Football
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again