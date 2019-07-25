Football

Xavi Simons is on €1 million-per-year at Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona fans were left disappointed earlier this week when one of their most promising youngster, Xavi Simons, left the club.

Simons announced on Twitter that he was leaving and later signed for Paris Saint-Germain on the same day.

"Beyond excited to begin this new chapter in my career with one of the world's top teams, PSG," he said.

"Thank you for believing in me and challenging me to achieve my full potential at your club, I can't wait to start training and working hard.

"This is a new beginning, the start of a new adventure, and I can't thank my entire family enough for their unwavering support."

So, why didn't he stay at Barcelona?

Barca have a history of producing players. It can be argued that staying at the club he had been at since the age of 8 would be best for his career.

However, it appears the move was financial based. And that's not surprising when you find out his agent is none other than Mino Raiola.

It was believed that Barcelona were unwilling to match his demands, thus prompting the decision to move.

Xavi Simons has been at Barcelona since the age of 8

Now his annual salary at PSG has emerged and it's not surprising at all that Barca weren't willing to give in.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Simons will be on €1 million-per-year before tax with the French giants.

That's right. €1 million. It also works out at just under €20,000-per-week.

That's ludicrous money. Although he has great potential, Simons is absolutely nowhere near the first team. He's also just 16 years old.

Xavi Simons as 1.6 million followers on Instagram

Imagine being a millionaire at that age? Raiola is one of the best in the business and this again shows why that is the case.

Barca fans are disappointed to see the youngster leave but that feeling isn't necessarily shared by the club.

The club are said to aren't be worried since there are other players who they consider more talented, including Marc Casadó, Jorge Alastuey and Txus Alba.

