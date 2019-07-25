It's a well-known fact that Wilfried Zaha is eager to leave Crystal Palace this summer.

The flying winger has grown from a raw talent rejected by Manchester United, to one of the Premier League's most feared players.

Most fans believe the Ivorian to be the best player outside the top six and he's probably better than a lot of players within the elite sextet.

Arsenal have been the club constantly linked with Zaha, with Unai Emery making him his number one target after he destroyed the Gunners at the Emirates in Palace's 3-2 win in April.

However, after signing a new deal with the club just last summer, he won't come cheap and Palace are demanding around £80m for his services.

Arsenal's budget is stretched thin and they have reportedly only offered around £40m, although they may increase that offer in the coming days.

But they simply don't have the financial muscle to flex and none of the players they're prepared to include in the deal appeal to Palace.

And Gunners fans will be irritated to hear that Everton have entered the fray and the Toffees are prepared to bid up to £70m for Zaha.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who say that interest from Marco Silva's side is genuine and sources close to the club are confident of their financial intent.

If Everton steal in, it would sum up just how poor the summer transfer window has gone for Arsenal.

Emery's side have constantly been rebuffed in their pursuits of Zaha and Celtic's Kieran Tierney, with deadline day now just two weeks away.

It's going to be a crucial fortnight for the fate of Arsenal's season.